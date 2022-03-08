Peterside seeks men’s support as women protest waived bills

Atedo Peterside, founder, Anap Foundation, has urged men to support women as they march down the National Assembly to protest the dismissal of key bills affecting women during the amendments to the 1999 Constitution a week ago.

The business mogul said there is a need for a robust inclusion of the needs of both genders at the top decision-making level as the country strives to foster inclusivity.

“If you do not appreciate your mother then I am sorry for you. It is time to rethink; confident men should support our women because we need them at the table,” Peterside said in a tweet promoting the hashtag #BreakConstitutionBias.

The “One Million March” convened by Womanifesto, an advocacy group, aims to challenge the rejection of those women bills as the world commemorates International Women’s Day, Wednesday.

The group comprises more than 500 women organisations and individuals working across Nigeria to attain gender justice and gender equality.

Read also: IWD: Nigerian women face uphill task of breaking bias

It believes the overall situation of women and girls in Nigeria has not significantly improved since the advent of the current democratic dispensation in 1999.

Peterside’s backing also comes in tandem with Anap Foundation enlightenment campaign, themed GoNigeria, an awareness to sensitise Nigerian youths (men and women) to participate in the election of visionary leaders.

The campaign has kicked off with 18 initial advocates’ ambassadors, partners and volunteers who have intensified efforts at encouraging young Nigerians to register and get their PVC to vote in next year’s general elections towards ensuring good governance and accessing the true dividends of democracy.