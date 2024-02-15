Peterside hails Nigeria’s bold move towards state policing

Atedo Peterside, founder, Stanbic IBTC Bank, has endorsed the agreement between Nigeria’s federal government and the governors of its 36 states to establish state police forces. This crucial decision, aimed at combating the rising tide of insecurity, has garnered widespread attention.

Peterside, in a statement on social media platform X, expressed his firm support for the move. “I consider this decision to establish State Policing alongside Federal Policing as being at least 10 years overdue. Better late than never,” he stated, emphasising the urgency and necessity of this development.

The historic agreement emerged from an emergency meeting in Abuja, led by President Bola Tinubu and attended by key figures including Vice President Kashim Shettima and governors Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Ubah Sani (Kaduna), and Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta).

Following the meeting, Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, provided insights into the discussions. “Now, there is also a discussion around the issue of state police. The federal government and the state governments are mulling the possibility of setting up state police,” Idris explained, outlining the collaborative efforts underway.

Idris also highlighted significant improvements in the security situation across the country, noting the return of farmers to lands once rendered inaccessible by insecurity. “This is a testament to the dedicated work of our security agencies, for which we owe a great debt of gratitude,” he added.

The meeting further tackled the critical issue of the nation’s food supply, with President Tinubu directing key security officials to work alongside state governors in addressing the hoarding of food commodities. This action is part of a broader initiative to uphold Nigeria’s self-sufficiency in food production and avert reliance on imports.

In his closing remarks, Idris emphasized the ongoing commitment of President Tinubu and the state governors to these dialogues. “It is important that the federal government and the state governors continue to engage and interact collectively, addressing issues of national importance,” he stated, underscoring the collaborative spirit at the heart of these discussions.