Peter Obi meets woman who voted despite stab wounds

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labor Party (LP) visited Jennifer Edifi who was attacked and still went on to vote during the presidential election on February 25.

Peter Obi tweeted on his official Twitter page about his visit to Edifi.

“Today I visited Mrs Jennifer Edifi. She was attacked on February 25, in an attempt to stop her from voting but she stood her ground. Jennifer is one of the great icons of Nigeria’s democracy,” Obi tweeted.

He spoke of how she stood as a point of contact to him of the many other Nigerians that suffered from violent attacks during the presidential election.

“She is my point of contact with every Nigerian who suffered a similar fate in their bid to exercise their voting right and contribute to a new Nigeria. Like many Nigerians I acknowledge her bravery and resoluteness. Jennifer is a true manifestation of the profiles in courage of a new Nigeria,” he said.

BusinessDay had earlier reported of Jennifer’s resilience to votes despite being stabbed

There were videos of her face being stitched after the attacks and pictures of her returning to exercise her vote circulating on several social media platforms.

A lot of Nigerians in the comment section commended Obi for being a worthy role model and empathetic.

Birgit Uwaila Umaigba, clinical instructor Centennial college replied to his tweet saying “Humanity in politics, I’ve never seen such demonstrations of compassion and love in Nigeria politics. Thank you for your empathetic self.”