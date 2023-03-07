Nigerians condemn ethnic division ahead Lagos election

As Nigeria prepares for its next round of elections, the governorship and state house of assembly polls many eyes are on Lagos, the economic nerve centre of the country.

Nigerians on Twitter are speaking out against ethnic sentiments that may lead to a catastrophe in the political landscape.

Election talks in the state had taken ethnic colours on social media, especially after the state’s ruling party could not deliver to the party’s presidential flagbearer in the first round of the election.

Many Nigerians took to Twitter to express their disappointment at the way ethnicity was being used as a tool to sway voters and to condemn the use of such in the election campaign.

Some also have taken to social media to express their concerns about the role of ethnicity in Nigerian politics, calling for a more inclusive and merit-based system.

“The narrative of ethnic domination is just about politics… After the election, nobody talks about it again… religion and tribal sentiments are the tools our politicians use when they know they are on the losing side,”@FolaMatthew tweeted.

The narrative of ethnic domination is just about politics.. after the election no body talks about it again.. religion and tribal sentiments are the tools our politicians use when they know they are on d loosing side… — Yemi (@FolaMatthews) March 6, 2023

Another Twitter user @chimeu shared a similar sentiment: “The damage it would’ve caused after the election is better imagined. Think of it, I pay over 150k monthly as tax to Lagos state government and during the election I’m told I have no right to choose a candidate amongst Yorubas that are contesting, but must align with the choice of a godfather? A cult?”

Read also: Oyo: Nigerians in diaspora throw weight behind Makinde’s re-election

The damage it would’ve caused after the election is better imagined. Think of it, I pay over 150k monthly as tax to LASG and during election I’m told I have no right to choose a candidate amongst Yorubas that are contesting, but must align with the choice of a godfather? A cult? — Mez Unic Nwapa (@chiemeu) March 6, 2023

“We need to move away from voting for people just because they share the same ethnicity as us. We need to start voting for leaders who are qualified and capable of leading us,” tweeted @TundeFash.

“I got my 1st major Radio gig in Ebonyi state as a Corps member. Infact a lot of the OAPs at the station (SaltFm) were Yoruba and the people loved us. I’m not sure where this -ve tribalism talk is coming from but hey, I love & welcome Hausas, Igbos, Tivs etc,” @KayodeOkikiolu tweeted.

I got my 1st major Radio gig in Ebonyi state as a Corps member. Infact a lot of the OAPs at the station (SaltFm) were Yoruba and the people loved us. I’m not sure where this -ve tribalism talk is coming from but hey, I love & welcome Hausas, Igbos, Tivs etc ❤️🇳🇬 — Kayode Okikiolu (@KayodeOkikiolu) March 6, 2023

As the election draws near many Nigerians are hopeful that their voices will be heard and that the country can move towards a more inclusive and united future.