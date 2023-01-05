Peter Obi is God’s choice for Nigeria – Cleric

Seun Adeoye, the director of information of World Bishops’ Council (WBC) in Africa, has declared that God’s choice for Nigeria in the forthcoming presidential election is Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) candidate,

Adeoye, the Nigeria Lead Bishop of Worldwide Anglican Church (WAC) and the founder of Sufficient Grace and Truth Ministries, Okinni, Osun State, in a statement entitled “Grace upon Grace”, issued on Wednesday, stated that Obi’s candidature was a divine arrangement to rescue Nigeria from imminent collapse.

According to the cleric, apart from the array of endorsements for the LP presidential candidate, Obi’s major support base came from the spiritual realm and only those operating at that level can fully understand this.

He said, “In 2015 and in 2019, I told Nigerians of what God said to me will befall this country if Muhammadu Buhari was voted for as the Nigeria president. Good enough, the statements are still on the internet. As I said then, so it is today.

“In May 2021 even before the emergence of any presidential candidate, I issued a statement of what God told me about the 2023 election and about ‘a wise man from the East who can see the star, recognise it and find the place where the glory of the land resides’. That man is Peter Obi.

Read also: 2023: APC, LP, PDP argue over Obasanjo’s endorsement of Peter Obi

“As I was on my knees praying for Nigeria, God said to me ‘APC is greedy, overfed and drunk, while PDP is habitually gluttonous’. These are just the descriptions of their top flag bearers. No apology for saying what the Lord said to me.

“I wish Nigerians will listen and follow the path God wants for us or we may decide to do what we want for ourselves. God will never force His will on anyone. It is our choice to either obey God or refuse to obey Him and suffer the consequences”, he added.

Adeoye, who advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure free and fair election to save Nigeria from total disintegration, added that Nigeria as an entity was God’s plan.