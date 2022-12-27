Peter Obi appoints Akin Osunkotun as campaign DG

Peter Obi, Presidential candidate of the Labour Party has appointed Akin Osuntokun as the new Director General of the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council.

Osuntokun was former President Obasanjo’s aide on Political affairs. He replaces Doyin Okupe who resigned after he was sentenced to jail by a Federal High Court in a money laudering case.

The party’s national chairman, Julius Abure, announced this in Abuja on Tuesday after a strategic meeting which had members of the National Working Committee and several political candidates of the Labour Party in attendance.

Abure said the decision was reached after wide consultations with party stakeholders across board.

Osuntokun became the South-West leader of the party after he defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the LP in August 2022. LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is also a former member of the PDP.