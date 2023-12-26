Perpetrators of Plateau killings won’t escape justice – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday condemned heinous and brutal attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, which resulted in the tragic loss of many lives, assuring that perpetrators will face justice.

Ajuri Ngelale, Presidential Spokesman, in a statement on Tuesday, said the President has directed security agencies to immediately move in, scour every stretch of the zone, and apprehend the culprits.

The President also directed relevant government agencies to immediately mobilise relief resources for surviving victims of the primitive and cruel attacks as well as medical treatment for the wounded.

The President , who condole with the government and the people of Plateau State, ” assures Nigerians that these envoys of death, pain, and sorrow will not escape justice.”

Latest reports had indicated that no fewer than 160 dead bodies have been recovered from the scene of the crime, as more dead bodies were found in bushes around the community

The Transition Implementation Committee Chairman of Bokkos Local Government Area, Monday Kasa, had on Monday, revealed that armed men carried out a well coordinated attack on Saturday lasting into the Christmas Eve when residents were already in the festive mood.

The local government boss explained further that the casualty figures is increasing as more dead bodies are been recovered by the team of security personnel, local vigilantes and hunters who are still going through the bushes combing the communities in search of missing persons who were ambushed during the attacks.

BusinessDay gathered that several houses were set ablaze by the attackers who also looted farm produce and destroyed properties in the process.