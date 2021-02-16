People with resources, influence causing crises in Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, vowed to fish out and deal with those he described as “powerful individuals with resources and influence” who are causing crises in the country.

Buhari, while receiving elders from Borno and Yobe at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, attributed the upheavals in some parts of the country to these influential individuals, assuring that they would be identified, fished out, and dealt with in due course.

“I am confident that we will eventually convince the small number of people with resources and influence that are a nuisance to this great country. God willing, we will identify them, and deal with them. I am extremely concerned about your constituency like the rest of the country.”

Buhari stated that the stability of the country is of paramount interest to him and Federal Government will continue to work towards it despite the actions of a few people.

“We need this country. We will continue to work for its stability. I feel that whatever happens, we will continue to make it, and will keep on praying to God so that for those who feel that they don’t need Nigeria, we will succeed over their intentions and actions.”

Speaking on request for the upgrade and development of infrastructure in the states, Buhari said while he would do his best in acceding to the requests, he would, however, prioritise development in education.

“We are aware of the infrastructure deficit. Our priorities will be education because all our citizens know that children within a certain age must receive it because if they miss it, the future is destroyed.”

He expressed appreciation to the leaders for coming to terms with the positive improvement that has occurred in the states since the inception of the administration.

Speaking, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State said the leaders were in Abuja to thank the president for the improvement in their states and to intimate him with some of the prevailing socio-economic conditions.

The delegation requested for completion of long-standing infrastructure and on-going projects in the states, especially roads.

They also called on the President Buhari to continue oil exploration in the Chad Basin initiated when he was the minister of Petroleum in the 70s and the recharging of the Lake Chad which the president is passionate about.

Also on the delegation were Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, former governor of Borno State, Kashmir Shettima, as well as senators, traditional rulers and elders from the two states.