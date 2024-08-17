Pensioners say Makinde is best gov as Oyo refunds N147m to retirees

…Oyo senator, Alli, wants the Lagos-Ibadan expressway fixed promptly

Oyo State Government has refunded over ₦ 147 million which was deducted from pensioners in 2022 for the Oyo State Health Insurance Agency Scheme.

This came as Segun Abatan, the Executive Secretary of, the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) applauded Governor Seyi Makinde for allowing pensioners in the State to enjoy good governance.

He said the Government decided to deduct the sum of ₦4,000 per pensioner between September and December of 2022 to enrol pensioners in the State Health Insurance Scheme after an extensive period of deliberation with the pensioners.

He said Governor Makinde in his magnanimity had decided to refund the said year 2022 deduction totalling ₦147,548,000 to the pensioners.

The NUP Executive Secretary said Governor Makinde’s Administration had transformed the welfare and health of pensioners in the State by giving free insurance to Pensioners earning not more than ₦5,000.

He stated that the NUP also pleaded with the Governor to help reduce the ₦8,000 premium being paid by each pensioner earning more than ₦5,000 to ₦4,000, and the Governor has since acceded to the request.

Meanwhile, Sharafadeen Alli, Senator representing APC-Oyo South, has urged the Federal Government to take immediate steps to address the ongoing construction issues along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Read also: We’ll attract investment, create an enabling environment for trade in Oyo – Makinde

He also called on the Ministry of Works to charge the contractors responsible for the project to expedite the construction process and ensure safety measures are in place to protect road users.

Alli stated this while expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in the multiple accidents that occurred at the Agbowo axis of the Ojoo-Iwo road section of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

In a statement signed by Akeem Abass, his Special Adviser on Media, which was made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan, Alli extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured.

The accident, which claimed 16 lives and left 17 others with varying degrees of injury, was attributed to a brake failure. The lawmaker described the incident as a devastating blow to the community, calling for urgent measures to prevent future occurrences.

He called on all road users to prioritise safety and adhere to traffic regulations to avert such tragedies.