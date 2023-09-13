Pensioners get N206m gratuities in Oyo

About 92 pensioners received cheques worth N206 million as gratuities from the Oyo State government.

The beneficiaries comprise state, local government and primary school retirees.

This, according to the Commissioner for Establishments and Training, Adeniyi Adebisi, is in fulfilment of Governor Seyi Makinde’s promise to the executives of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Oyo State Chapter.

The commissioner made the disclosure during an interactive session with the executives of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners, Oyo State Chapter and the symbolic presentation of cheques to some retirees.

While stating that about 92 retirees have been shortlisted for the payment and release of cheques commenced explained that there is a need for synergy and cooperation between the Nigerian Union of Pensioners and the Ministry of Establishments and Training, so as to make life better for Pensioners, while the Ministry is working on the review of pensions as directed by the Governor.

He stated further that, the Oyo State Government believes in dialogue as against industrial action to avoid sending bad signals to the general public.

According to him, dialogue can resolve more than 50 percent of any problem no matter how big.

Adebisi added that the State Government is committed to the wellbeing and welfare of civil servants, as well as the retirees.

Earlier, in his remarks, the State Secretary Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Olusegun Abatan stated that the loyalty of the Union to the State Government was demonstrated in the last gubernatorial election, when pensioners trooped out en-masse to vote for His Excellency, as a sign of appreciation.

Abatan expressed his delight that the Governor fulfilled his promise to resume payment of gratuity and believes that the 13-point agenda presented by the Union would be executed one after the other especially now that the pension review is being looked into.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed their appreciation to Governor Seyi Makinde for paying their gratuities at this time of economic hardship and recession, praying that God will grant him more wisdom to move the state forward.