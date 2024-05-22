Pensioners debunk plan protest against Edo govt over pension arrears

The Edo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), has denied being the writer of a letter purportedly written to the State Government on its planned protest against State Government over non-payment of their pension arrears.

BusinessDay reports that Samuel Okhuelegbe, the State Chairman of the Union disowned the purported plan protest at a Stakeholders’ Meeting held with members of the Union in Benin City.

Okhuelegbe, noted that those who authored the said letter did not represent the interest of the pensioners, describing the allegation as baseless, unfounded and imagination of mischief makers.

He posited that the authors of the letter’s intention was to create bad blood between the pensioners and the Edo State Government, saying, “we are paid our pensions by 25th or 26th of every month.”

He added, “When I got the information that some people are planning to stage protest, I was surprised. I said there is no need for protest at this time when the governor is doing something positive as well as answering our requests.

“In order to find out the real position of the rumour of the protest, we decided to call Exco and the different bodies that make up the Union for a meeting and we found out that it is not true.

“We are debunking it, that there is no protest now from any quarters. Those thinking about protest now are not representing the good interest of pensioners in the State.

“They are trying to cause bad blood between the union and the state government. So, I dismissed the rumour with a wave of the hand as mere wishful thinking and figment of imagination by those who don’t have the interest of pensioners at heart”, he said.

Okhuelegbe, however, wondered why the Union would contemplate to embark on demonstration against a Government that had paid 21 years of Pension arrears at the State and Local Government levels.

The NUP Chairman added that Godwin Obaseki-led Government introduced 13th month pay for pensioners in Edo State in addition to free health insurance, which would help Senior citizens to live longer life.