PenCom pays N326bn as retirement benefits in 2021 – Report

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) says it has paid N326.32 billion as retirement benefits in 2021.

This is contained in the commission’s 2021 annual report obtained on Wednesday in Lagos.

The payments, according to PenCom, comprised retirement benefits and a 25 per cent payout due to temporary loss of job.

It noted that pension contributions credited into the Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) of public sector employees from inception grew from N3.43 billion on December 31, 2020, to N3.93 billion as of December 31, 2021.

According to the PenCom report, the public sector employers- federal, state and local governments contributed N492.43 billion as pension during the year under review.

It said the figure represented an 8.29 percent decline (year-on-year) when compared with the N536.97 billion recorded in 2020.

The commission added that the cumulative pension contribution received from the private sector from inception to December 31, 2021 rose from N3.27 billion recorded in 2020 to N3.66 billion.

PenCom said the pension contribution credited into the RSAs of private sector employees increased slightly by 4.61 percent from N371.12 billion in 2020 to N388.23 billion as of December, 31, 2021.

According to the commission, total pension contributions remitted into the RSAs of employees dropped to N880.66 billion at the end of 2021.

PenCom said the figure represented a 3 per cent decline compared to the N908.09 billion recorded during the corresponding period in 2020.

“The total pension contributions remitted into the RSAs of employees in both the public and private sectors in 2021 decreased slightly from N908.09 billion recorded in 2020 to N880.66 billion as of December, 31, 2021.

“This indicated a 3.02 percent decline over the reporting period,” the report said.