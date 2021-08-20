Pedia Magazine announces release of second edition

The Pedia Magazine, aimed at solving a major challenge faced by clients who seek to invest in real estate, has announced the release of its second edition.

When making buying decisions, people looking to buy their dream homes are usually served too little information about the properties they intend to purchase, and this is due to lack of adequate storytelling on the part of the seller who is mostly fixated on lead generation than the buyer’s experience.

Hence, both the real estate buyers and sellers end up frustrated, and this has earned the real estate industry a reputation for being one of the toughest industries to break into either as a broker or as an investor. This gap is what Pedia Homes aims to fill, especially with its magazines.

Pedia Magazine combines luxury real estate listings with an array of lifestyle and entertainment which seeks to keep you thrilled from cover to cover. Kenneth Nwoke, the head of strategy said, “Every lifestyle activity is carried out in or on a piece of real estate. Real estate and lifestyle are really inseparable.”

This release comes at a time when the real estate industry in Nigeria is in the spotlight now more than ever.

Telling the stories behind luxury homes is at the heart of what Pedia Homes does and, with more than 2000 subscribers gathered at the launch of its first edition, it is obvious that the market is ready to receive the brand. According to Joy Idoko, a content creator at Pedia Magazine, “We want people looking to buy their dream homes and those looking to invest in real estate to enjoy their buying experience with all the right information and resources.”

Peter Aleogena, the chief editor of Pedia Magazine and founder of Pedia Homes, said, “We seek to provide our esteemed readers the ease and convenience of finding lifestyle properties, real estate information and investment opportunities in one publication alongside a tinge of your preferred lifestyle.”

Pedia Homes has also recently signed some agreements exposing it to an even wider coverage of new homes about to hit the market. It is safe to say that Pedia Real Estate and Lifestyle Magazine is for a new breed of home buyers and investors who are ready to take charge of their lives.