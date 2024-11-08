PEBEC pushes ease of doing business reforms at state levels

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), as part of efforts to enhance the business climate across Nigeria, has begun moves to domesticate the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) reforms at the state level through strategic collaborations with government entities, private sectors, and international partners.

According to Aimeya Okpebholo, the project manager at PEBEC Secretariat, on Wednesday, said that the initiative was in line with its mission to improve Nigeria’s business climate and foster transparency between businesses and regulators.

The north-west edition of the PEBEC subnational tour will bring together government and private sector participants from Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara to the host state Katsina State, the home of hospitality.

“The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council is set to begin its subnational tour this November with the tour making its first stop in the north-west region of Nigeria.

“The PEBEC subnational tour is specifically tailored toward deepening the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) reforms at the subnational level through strategic engagements with state governments, the private sector, regulatory agencies, international partners, and the business community.

“The tour will feature town hall sessions, technical deep dives, private sector stakeholder engagement sessions, MSMEs exhibition, and a special fireside panel session with the north-west governors.

“The PEBEC subnational tour is an opportunity for MSMEs, large companies, and entrepreneurs in the north-west region to engage state governments and sector-specific regulators.

The tour will be held from November 12 to 14 at the Katsina State Secretariat Complex.

“This tour aligns with the PEBEC’s goals to improve Nigeria’s business climate, foster trust and transparency between businesses and regulators, and enhance the perception of the ease of doing business in Nigeria,” Okpebholo noted.

PEBEC was established in 2016 to oversee Nigeria’s business environment, with the dual mandate of removing bureaucratic and legislative constraints to doing business and improving the perception of the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

