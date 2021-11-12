Pearl Awards Nigeria steps down 2021 awards

The Board of Governors of PEARL Awards Nigeria has resolved to step down the 2021 PEARL Awards Nite amid prevailing circumstances in the national and global economies occasioned by the COVID-19 Pandemic as its multi-dimensional effects still persist on businesses and humanity.

According to a statement by Olalekan Adekoya, Secretary, PEARL Awards Board of Governors, the painful decision to step down this year’s Awards was necessitated by the abysmal negative impact of the pandemic on the private sector organizations and government institutions alike, coupled with the need to still adhere to the social distance policy of government.

PEARL Awards Nigeria noted that feelers from the capital market stakeholders, particularly the quoted companies indicate that quite a good number are still grappling with the negative impact of the pandemic on their businesses even as the country is currently witnessing the third phase of the global virus.

In the opinion of the Awards Board of Governors, since the capital market as a critical integral part of the national economy is deeply affected by the effects of the pandemic, it becomes imperative to step down this year’s Awards.

It would be recalled that the Awards was stepped down in year 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and this has remained unabated even as governments all over the world strive to find a lasting solution to the virus, which has continued with the more deadly DELTA variant.

The PEARL Awards is hopeful that the concerted efforts being made by governments at national and international levels will soon yield the desired results and return national and global economies on the path of stability and sustainable growth with human health safety better assured.

The Awards Project expressed optimism that by the grace of God, the PEARL Awards would return next year to recognize and celebrate deserving companies and hold the 2022 Awards Nite in a grand style with all the fanfares and glamour for which it has been known for over the past two and half decades.

The PEARL Awards Nigeria uses this medium to appreciate all capital market stakeholders and our partners who had been supportive of the Awards Project for the confidence reposed over the years.