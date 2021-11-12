Dave leads nominations for the 2021 MOBO Awards. The list
The 2021 Music for Black Origin (MOBO) Music Awards will be broadcast live from the Coventry Building Society Arena in the United Kingdom on December 5th. This would be the 24th mobo award since its inception in 1996.
David Orobosa, also known as “Dave”, has the most nominations for album of the year, best male act, best hip-hop act, song of the year, video of the year, and album of the year. “Dave” Omoregie, is a Nigerian-British rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. Dave has gained acclaim for his socially conscious lyricism and wordplay and is among the most recognized British rappers.
On November 29, 2017, Dave received his first MOBO Award for Best Newcomer Act at the 2017 ceremony. His second album, We’re All Alone in This Together, was released on July 23, 2021, and debuted at number 1 on the UK and UK R&B chart lists.
In addition to the GQ Men of the Year Award for Breakthrough Music Act in 2018, the UK rapper has won the Mercury Prize for Best Album in 2019 for his debut album “psychodrama,” and the Brit Awards Album of the Year in 2020.
Nigeria singer Wizkid who won the Best African Act in last years category is nominated for both Best International Act and Best African Act alongside Mavin music label star Rema.
The award recognizes African artists in the Best African Music Act category with the nominees such as; Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Ckay Davido, King Promise, NSG, Rema, Tems, Tiwa Savage, and Wizkid.
The nominations for the 2021 MOBO Music Awards are listed below.
Best Male Act
Aj Tracey
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Headie One
Potter Payper
Best Female Act
Arlo Parks
Bree Runway
Cleo Sol
Little Simz
Shaybo
Tiana Major9
Album of The Year
Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams
Celeste – Not Your Muse
Cleo Sol – Mother
Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together
Ghetts – Conflict Of Interest
Headie One – Edna
Song Of The Year – in association with Coventry building society
A1 X J1 – “Latest Trends”
Central Cee – “Commitment Issues”
Dave Feat. Stormzy – “Clash”
Enny Feat. Amia Brave – “Peng Black Girls”
Pa Salieu Feat. Backroad Gee – “My Family”
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions, Arrdee, Bugzy Malone, Buni, Darkoo, E1 (3×3), Fivio Foreign & Zt (3×3) – “Body (Remix)”
Best Newcomer – in association with ASOS
Arlo Parks
Arrdee
Backroad Gee
Berwyn
Central Cee
Enny
Joy Crookes
Midas The Jagaban
Pinkpantheress
Wes Nelson
Video of the year
Bree Runway – “Hot Hot”
Fredo Feat. Dave – “Money Talks”
Little Simz Feat. Cleo Sol – “Woman”
M1llionz – “Lagga”
Pa Salieu Feat. Backroad Gee – “My Family”
Slowthai Feat. A$Ap Rocky – “Mazza”
Best R&B/Soul Act
Bellah
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Sault
Tiana Major9
Wstrn
Best Grime Act
Bugzy Malone
Chip
D Double E
Frisco
Ghetts
Skepta
Best Hip Hop Act
Dave
D-Block Europe
Fredo
Little Simz
Potter Payper
Slowthai
BEST DRILL ACT – IN ASSOCIATION WITH TRENCH
Central Cee
Digga D
Headie One
K Trap
Loski
M1llionz
Russ Millions
Sr
Tion Wayne
Unknown T
Best International Act
Doja Cat
Drake
Kanye West
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Polo G
Rema
Skillibeng
Wizkid
Young Stoner Life (Young Thug & Gunna)
Best Performance in a tv show/film
Ashley Thomas As Henry In Them
Damson Idris As Franklin Saint In Snowfall
Daniel Kaluuya As Fred Hampton In Judas & The Black Messiah
Letitia Wright As Altheia Jones-Lecointe In Small Axe
Micheal Ward As Franklyn In Small Axe
Best media personality
Charlene White
Chunkz & Yung Filly
Harry Pinero
Henrie Kwushue
Julie Adenuga
Maya Jama
Mo Gilligan
Munya Chawawa
Nella Rose
Zeze Millz
BEST GOSPEL ACT – IN ASSOCIATION WITH PREMIER GOSPEL
Calledout Music
Cece Winans
Guvna B
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
S.O.
Best African Music Act
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Ckay
Davido
King Promise
NSG
Rema
Tems
Tiwa Savage
Wizkid
BEST REGGAE ACT
Lila Ike
Popcaan
Sean Paul
Shenseea
Skillibeng
Spice
BEST JAZZ ACT – IN ASSOCIATION WITH BBC 6MUSIC
Alfa Mist
Blue Lab Beats
Emma-Jean Thackray
Jacob Collier
Nubiyan Twist
Sons Of Kemet
BEST PRODUCER – IN ASSOCIATION WITH COMPLEX UK
Gotcha
Jae 5
Juls
M1onthebeat
P2j
Tsb
The event which was held virtually last year due to COVID-19 restrictions saw guest artists such as Headie One, Ms Banks, and Kojey Radical perform at last year’s awards and was hosted by Chunkz and Maya Jama.