Dave leads nominations for the 2021 MOBO Awards. The list

The 2021 Music for Black Origin (MOBO) Music Awards will be broadcast live from the Coventry Building Society Arena in the United Kingdom on December 5th. This would be the 24th mobo award since its inception in 1996.

David Orobosa, also known as “Dave”, has the most nominations for album of the year, best male act, best hip-hop act, song of the year, video of the year, and album of the year. “Dave” Omoregie, is a Nigerian-British rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. Dave has gained acclaim for his socially conscious lyricism and wordplay and is among the most recognized British rappers.

On November 29, 2017, Dave received his first MOBO Award for Best Newcomer Act at the 2017 ceremony. His second album, We’re All Alone in This Together, was released on July 23, 2021, and debuted at number 1 on the UK and UK R&B chart lists.

Read also: Martell unveils Davido as the face of its Blue Swift Campaign

In addition to the GQ Men of the Year Award for Breakthrough Music Act in 2018, the UK rapper has won the Mercury Prize for Best Album in 2019 for his debut album “psychodrama,” and the Brit Awards Album of the Year in 2020.

Nigeria singer Wizkid who won the Best African Act in last years category is nominated for both Best International Act and Best African Act alongside Mavin music label star Rema.

The award recognizes African artists in the Best African Music Act category with the nominees such as; Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Ckay Davido, King Promise, NSG, Rema, Tems, Tiwa Savage, and Wizkid.

The nominations for the 2021 MOBO Music Awards are listed below.

Best Male Act

Aj Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Headie One

Potter Payper

Best Female Act

Arlo Parks

Bree Runway

Cleo Sol

Little Simz

Shaybo

Tiana Major9

Album of The Year

Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams

Celeste – Not Your Muse

Cleo Sol – Mother

Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together

Ghetts – Conflict Of Interest

Headie One – Edna

Song Of The Year – in association with Coventry building society

A1 X J1 – “Latest Trends”

Central Cee – “Commitment Issues”

Dave Feat. Stormzy – “Clash”

Enny Feat. Amia Brave – “Peng Black Girls”

Pa Salieu Feat. Backroad Gee – “My Family”

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions, Arrdee, Bugzy Malone, Buni, Darkoo, E1 (3×3), Fivio Foreign & Zt (3×3) – “Body (Remix)”

Best Newcomer – in association with ASOS

Arlo Parks

Arrdee

Backroad Gee

Berwyn

Central Cee

Enny

Joy Crookes

Midas The Jagaban

Pinkpantheress

Wes Nelson

Video of the year

Bree Runway – “Hot Hot”

Fredo Feat. Dave – “Money Talks”

Little Simz Feat. Cleo Sol – “Woman”

M1llionz – “Lagga”

Pa Salieu Feat. Backroad Gee – “My Family”

Slowthai Feat. A$Ap Rocky – “Mazza”

Best R&B/Soul Act

Bellah

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Sault

Tiana Major9

Wstrn

Best Grime Act

Bugzy Malone

Chip

D Double E

Frisco

Ghetts

Skepta

Best Hip Hop Act

Dave

D-Block Europe

Fredo

Little Simz

Potter Payper

Slowthai

BEST DRILL ACT – IN ASSOCIATION WITH TRENCH

Central Cee

Digga D

Headie One

K Trap

Loski

M1llionz

Russ Millions

Sr

Tion Wayne

Unknown T

Best International Act

Doja Cat

Drake

Kanye West

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Polo G

Rema

Skillibeng

Wizkid

Young Stoner Life (Young Thug & Gunna)

Best Performance in a tv show/film

Ashley Thomas As Henry In Them

Damson Idris As Franklin Saint In Snowfall

Daniel Kaluuya As Fred Hampton In Judas & The Black Messiah

Letitia Wright As Altheia Jones-Lecointe In Small Axe

Micheal Ward As Franklyn In Small Axe

Best media personality

Charlene White

Chunkz & Yung Filly

Harry Pinero

Henrie Kwushue

Julie Adenuga

Maya Jama

Mo Gilligan

Munya Chawawa

Nella Rose

Zeze Millz

BEST GOSPEL ACT – IN ASSOCIATION WITH PREMIER GOSPEL

Calledout Music

Cece Winans

Guvna B

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

S.O.

Best African Music Act

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Ckay

Davido

King Promise

NSG

Rema

Tems

Tiwa Savage

Wizkid

BEST REGGAE ACT

Lila Ike

Popcaan

Sean Paul

Shenseea

Skillibeng

Spice

BEST JAZZ ACT – IN ASSOCIATION WITH BBC 6MUSIC

Alfa Mist

Blue Lab Beats

Emma-Jean Thackray

Jacob Collier

Nubiyan Twist

Sons Of Kemet

BEST PRODUCER – IN ASSOCIATION WITH COMPLEX UK

Gotcha

Jae 5

Juls

M1onthebeat

P2j

Tsb

The event which was held virtually last year due to COVID-19 restrictions saw guest artists such as Headie One, Ms Banks, and Kojey Radical perform at last year’s awards and was hosted by Chunkz and Maya Jama.