PEARL Award to recognise outstanding quoted companies in Nigeria

The PEARL Award Nigeria is set to recognise and honour outstanding quoted companies in its 2022 award edition.

The hybrid award event scheduled to be held physically on November 27, 2022 at Eko hotel Lagos falls into three major categories including the Sectoral leadership award, Market excellence award and The PEARL of the Nigerian stock market.

Tayo Orekoya, chief executive officer, Pearl award Nigeria speaking at the Press briefing said, “The nominees and ultimate winners of the Competitive Awards Category, as in past years were determined utilising nine performance indices including Turnover Growth; Return on Equity; Earnings Yield; Share Price Appreciation; Dividend Cover; Dividend Yield; Net Asset Ratio; Dividend Growth and Profit Margin Ratio.”

“In order to ensure fairness, objectivity and authenticity in its assessment, the research and collation Sub-Committee, sourced the required data from the Annual Reports of quoted companies duly filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the NGX Daily Official lists for the year under consideration.”

On the Sectoral Leadership Award, Zenith Bank PLC, Guaranty Trust Holdings Company Plc (GTCO), Fidelity Bank are to compete among other top listed companies on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

Also, United Capital, Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Access Holdings Plc in the Financial Services (Other Fin. Inst); Conoil Plc, TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc and Seplat Energy Plc in the Oil & Gas (Petroleum Products); United Capital Plc, Universal Insurance Plc and Access Holdings in the Earnings Yield, while Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc and Wema Bank Plc were listed in the dividend growth category award category.

Meanwhile, FBN Quest, Merchant Bank Limited, FCMB Capital Markets Limited, and Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited were listed in the Issuing House of The Year award, while APT Securities and Funds Limited, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited and CardinalStone Securities Limited fall within the stockbroking firm of the year award category.

The organisers disclosed that the award, which has been ongoing over the years since instituted in 1995, serves as PEARL’s contribution to the development of the Nigerian capital market.