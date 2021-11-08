Peak Chocolate set to create memorable experiences for families

Peak Chocolate, the 3-in-1 nourishing cocoa beverage from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, the makers of famous Peak Milk, is pleased to announce the second edition of the Peak Chocolate Family Game Show, beginning October, 2021.

Borne out of the need to promote family bonding, the game show, which will be held virtually on Instagram live and anchored by the award-winning brand influencer, host and actress, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (KieKie), promises to be very exciting and memorable.

Speaking on the rationale behind the game show, Marketing Manager, Peak Milk, Grace Onwubuemeli, stated that the Peak Chocolate Family Contest is aimed at bringing families together for a memorable and delightful experience.

“We believe that families living in Lagos have busy lifestyles and are usually on-the-go. They all desire to have exciting and memorable moments together but due to several factors this seldom happens.”

“So, through this game show, Peak Chocolate is creating that enabling environment for families to have great moments that will linger for a long time and will remain memorable,” she added.

At least ten families will participate during each live session in which each family will be allotted 60 seconds to answer as many questions as possible. The 3 families with the highest number of correct answers each week qualify for the grand finale. Winners will be decided based on which families answer the most questions correctly. This will happen for 3 consecutive Saturdays.

The grand finale will hold on the 4th Saturday where the top 9 families from the previous weeks then compete for the grand prize of N100,000 and a year’s supply of Peak chocolate.

The first runner up wins Fifty Thousand Naira (N50,000) and 6months supply of Peak chocolate, while the second runner up wins Thirty Thousand Naira (N30,000) and 3months supply of Peak chocolate.

To participate in the game show, interested families are required to purchase two pouches of 380g or 30 sachets of Peak Chocolate at select stores. Thereafter, unique codes are to be retrieved from Brand Ambassadors who will be present at the stores, and upon receipt, participants will send the code to Peak Chocolate’s DM on Instagram or Facebook. The code will then be authenticated and a confirmation for a time slot to participate in the game show will be sent.

There are other consolation prizes for finalists and fastest fingers, including Peak Chocolate bags containing different goodies, airtime amongst others.

More details of the contest can be found on @peakchocolateng on Instagram and on Facebook at PeakChocolate.