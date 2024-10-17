PDP’s Ighodalo tells Edo supporters to remain calm, await court’s verdict

Asue Ighodalo, the Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 21 Governorship election in Edo State has charged his suppprters and people of Edo State to remain calm and maintain safety as he teamed up with the PDP to begin legal fireworks against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the governor-elect.

According to him the Edo people had trooped out on September 21 to cast their votes massively for the Candidate of the PDP who had won the election massively across polling units in Edo State, but the votes allocated to the PDP by Edo people were however said to have been manipulated to favour the APC, having failed to secure popular votes across the polling units.

Ighodalo made the charged While fielding questions on ITV’s Man Around Town, a radio series on Wednesday morning in Benin City, the Eso State Capital.

Read also: PDP Governors resolve crises, restore suspended members

He alleged that the criminal elements in INEC, in coniviance with the Police, deducted votes from the PDP to raise the APC, “a heartless development that has further ridiculed INEC, infuriated many Nigerians and Edo people, who voted en masse for PDP/Asue-Ogie; notable Nigerians including former President Jonathan, Investment Banker and founder of StanbicIBTC Bank Plc, Atedo Peterside, observer group, among others have discredited the poll, noting that it did not reflect the true will of the people.:

Also, an Africa’s frontline non-profit organization promoting participatory democracy, human rights and civic participation, Yiaga Africa, an accredited observer in the election, noted that the Edo 2024 gubernatorial election failed the integrity test, as votes were deducted from the PDP to favour the APC.

“Results uploaded to IREV did not tally with collated results at the collation centres particularly in Oredo, Egor and Ikpoba-Okha”, Yiaga noted.

Speaking of his determination to recover the people’s mandate, the Ewohimi-born politician noted, “the bad eggs in the INEC and Police worked hand-in-hand with the APC to steal the mandate of Edo people, but we are hopeful in the judiciary as we reclaim it”.

Share