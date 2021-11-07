PDP wins first LGA in Anambra guber election
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) which is currently trailing the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Young Progressives Party (YPP), has recorded its first win in a local government area.
PDP won Ogbaru Local Government with 3,445 votes making it its first victory after 14 local governments’ results had been declared. APGA got 3051 votes, APC, 1178 votes, and YPP, 484 votes.
In the 14 local government areas, the results of which have so far been declared, APGA won in 12, PDP won one while Young Progressives Party (YPP) won in Nnewi North Local government Area.
There was no election in Ihiala Local Government as was recorded and announced by the collation officer in the area.
Below is the result of the local government areas so far declared:.
Orumba North LGA
APC: 2692
APGA: 4826
PDP: 1863
YPP: 659
AGUATA LGA
APC 4773
APGA 9136
PDP 3798
NJIKOKA
APC – 3,216
APGA – 8,803
PDP – 3,409
YPP – 924
ORUMBA SOUTH
PDP – 1672
YPP – 924
APC: 2,060
APGA: 4,394
ANAMBRA EAST
APC- 2034
APGA: 9746
PDP: 1380
YPP: 559
ANAOCHA
APC – 2,085
APGA – 6,911
PDP – 5,108
YPP – 868
AWKA SOUTH
APC – 2595
APGA – 12891
PDP – 5489
YPP – 919
ONITSHA SOUTH
APC – 2,050
APGA – 4,281
PDP – 2,253
OYI LGA
APC – 2833
APGA – 6133
PDP – 2484
YPP- 900
AYAMELUM
APC – 2409
APGA – 3424
PDP – 2807
YPP- 407
NNEWI NORTH
APC – 1278
APGA – 3369
PDP- 1511
YPP- 6485
IDEMILI SOUTH
APC- 1039
APGA- 2312
PDP- 2016
YPP- 752
OGBARU LGA
APC- 1178
APGA- 3051
PDP- 3445
YPP- 484
ONITSHA NORTH
APC- 3909
APGA- 5587
PDP- 3781
YPP- 682