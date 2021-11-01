PDP will reclaim power in 2023, says Orbih

Dan Orbih, national vice-chairman (South-South) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has stated the party is set to return to power at the centre in 2023.

Orbih is optimistic that going by the successful completion of the party’s national convention held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, Nigeria’s main opposition party, is set to return as the government at the centre in 2023.

The vice-chairman stated this while congratulating the new members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of PDP elected into office on Sunday, October 31.

Iyorchia Ayu emerged as the new party national chairman of PDP alongside 20 others elected into the NWC.

Orbih said that the choice of the Iyorchia Ayu leadership specifically marked a new dawn in the history of PDP and a rekindled hope in Nigeria.

“PDP has today shown, by the quality and outcome of its convention, that it has the capacity to offer Nigerians exceptional leadership in the management of its human and material resources.

“This convention was not only rancour-free; it provides great insight into the organisational capabilities of the PDP in sharp contrast to the maladministration that the Muhammadu Buhari-led government has bequeathed the country in the last six years.

“With this great outing, PDP is set to return as the ruling party in 2023.

“I congratulate all of the new national officers, particularly our representatives from the South-South zone; the National Financial Secretary and National Women’s Leader, whose contributions to the growth of PDP are already well celebrated,” Orbih said.

He charged all Nigerians voters to prepare to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

“APC has, in the last six years, inflicted so much insecurity, pain and agony on Nigerians that no wise person would want them returned to power,” he stated.