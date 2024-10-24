PDP umbrella has torn, party no longer exists in Ondo – Aiyedatiwa

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Ondo State governor, has said that the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is no longer in existence in the State, saying its umbrella has been torn into shreds.

Aiyedatiwa, who stated this during his electioneering at Igbobini, Kiribo Igbotu, and other Communities in the Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the State, the home town and the Local Government of his main challenger, Agboola Ajayi, however, said all the gladiators in the PDP had defected to the rullng APC ahead of the November 16th poll.

According to him, the people’s support and loyalty to his administration have continued to make the ruling party wax stronger in the State.

Addressing a crowd that trooped out to welcome him at Igbobini, the governor, however, promised that his administration would continue to initiate more developmental projects across the State if elected come November 16th.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, who urged the people to troop out en-masse and vote for APC in the forthcoming governorship election, stated that Government had invested heavily in the areas of education, health and the construction of good roads and infrastructure across the State.

He said; “I want to thank you for your patience, as we gathered here today. I salute your love, unity, and support for us and the party. I’ll reciprocate this gesture after the election.

“No doubt, we have initiated many projects, and we will do more. Our roads, schools, and hospitals are receiving attention. We have also ensured there is security in the state.

“We are also employing more teachers in the school. So, come November 16, you must troop out en mass and vote for our party (APC) in the election.

“I want you to use our vote to chase away other political parties. As you know, all the gladiators in the PDP, are now with us. We have torn the umbrella of the main opposition party into shreds. In this coming election, your vote must be for the APC. Your vote is your power, don’t waste your votes on parties that have no clear plan for Ondo State.”

