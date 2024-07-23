‘PDP stands chance of defeating all parties in Bauchi LGs election’

Yakubu Lawi Sumi, the Chairmanship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Bogoro Local Government Area in the forthcoming Bauchi State Local Government election, has said that PDP stands a chance of defeating all the political parties in the poll, especially in Bogoro in Bogoro Local Government Areas where he will be contesting.

BusinessDay reports that the Local Government Election is scheduled to hold on 17th August, 2024 by the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC).

Lawi Sumi stated this to newsmen immediately after coming out from the State Party Secretariat, saying that his Administration will be practically driven a governance that the people can relate with; a true people’s Government in the real sense, if elected.

“We will be taking a holistic approach to correct the decay in our schools and health infrastructure”. Adding that “Am confident in securing victory for the chairman seat of Bogoro local government area, by God grace”, he said.

He assured that his administration would satisfy the needs of the people for a better life by providing water supply, sponsoring students in schools, improving teachers’ training, upgrading school infrastructure, and expanding access to healthcare services in the Local Government.

“Since farming have become our culture, we’ll be providing fertizer in time so that food will be available for eating and to transport to other Local Government across the State”, he said.

As political activities heat up in the State, Sumi urged his fellow party members to work hard to ensure that the PDP candidates at all level return elected. he however pleaded with party members to sell the party manifestoes to voters.

He commended governor Bala Mohammed of the State for good governance and achieving excellence in projects implementation, which have endeared him into the hearts of the people of Bauchi State as a trustworthy, benevolent and compassionate personality.

He noted that Governor Bala had performed remarkably well in uplifting the socio-economic wellbeing of the people, massive infrastructural development of road construction, water supply, fighting of insecurity and also changing completely the structure of the State in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, hence, the PDP would ride on the achievements to record victory in the forthcoming election.

Sumi urged all party supporters in Bogoro and the entire State to troop out en masse to vote for the PDP in the Local Government elections scheduled for the 17th August, 2024, throughout the 20 Local Government Areas.