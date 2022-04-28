PDP screens Edo assembly, National assembly aspirants

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) screening committee in Edo State said it has screened over 130 aspirants vying for the legislative seats in both houses of the National Assembly.

Ben Obi, chairman of the five-man screening panel for the National Assembly aspirants, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Benin City before going for a short break.

Giving the breakdown, the chairman said: “For the senatorial, about 70 of them have been screened while for House of Representatives, it is about 64. We have completed two of the senatorial zones. We are taking a break and will come back.

“So far, so good, we have not had any challenges that are worrisome or disturbing. We have been going through the various questions that will enable us to know how prepared these aspirants are. And, I think to a large extent, we have gotten strong, positive responses,” Obi said.

Speaking after submitting his documents with the panel, Marcus Onobun, Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, described the screening process as effortless and expressed hope for a fruitful outcome.

Onobun, who is contesting for the Esan Central, Esan West and Igueben federal constituency in the House of Representatives, said if elected, he would focus on legislative works in the area of insecurity with a bid to ensuring food is available to Edo people and Nigeria at large.

As of the time of filing this report, the screening exercise for the state House of Assembly and the National Assembly was ongoing.