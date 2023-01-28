PDP protests tribunal judgment as residents jubilate in Oyetola’s town of Iragbiji

Members and supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in their numbers trooped to the streets of Osogbo, Osun State capital, expressing displeasure over the judgment of the Election Petition Tribunal.

The protesters, who marched from Jaleyemi area of Osogbo, gathered at the popular Olaiya junction at about 4pm on Friday.

They demonstrated their displeasure through various ply-cards and songs. The ply-cards read thus; ‘Tribunals Panels are not fair on today’s judgment’, ‘Imole has come to stay’, ‘Osun Citizen reject Oyetola’, ‘Injustice to Ademola Adeleke’, ‘Imole Mandate we stand’.

The demonstrators mounted road blockades at the roundabout hindering free movement of vehicles.

However, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state were spotted celebrating the tribunal judgment.

Members of the party were also spotted at the APC party secretariat, Ogo-Oluwa and Tinubu/Shettima campaign office, both in Osogbo, celebrating the victory.

However, residents were going about their daily business, oblivious of the judgment.

In Ede, the hometown of the governor, residents were also going about their businesses as the atmosphere remained calm and peaceful.

However in Iragbiji, the hometown of Gboyega Oyetola, there was jubilation among residents.

Speaking with journalists, Oyetola said the judgment is a collective victory for all the people of the state.

He said, “There is no victor, no vanquish, it is a collective victory for our state and our nation democracy. I am happy that the judgment had resolved the controversy of July 16, 2022 governorship election.

“INEC is the greatest beneficiary of the judgment, it will afford them the opportunity to look at all the anomalies and make necessary to prevent such mistakes again now that General Election is coming. I thank the people of the state and supporters for standing by us for the courage and loyalty, I want to assure them that we are ready to continue to serve them.”