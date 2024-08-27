PDP governors urge FG to separate accountant generals’ offices

The governors of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, have asked the Federal Government to separate properly, the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation AGF from that of the Accountant General of the Federal Government of Nigeria AGFGN.

In a communique issued at the end of the forum’s 4th regular monthly meeting in 2024 at Government House, Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, Friday, the forum expressed deep concern, over the refusal of the Federal Government to distinguish between the Federal Government of Nigeria, FGN revenue and revenue accruing to the Federation, which it said, must be allocated by extant laws.

Reading the communique on behalf of the forum, the chairman and governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, said “We call on the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Accountant General of the Federation to be more transparent in obeying the law, particularly section 162 (1) (2) (3).

“We equally call on the Accountant General of the Federation to stop behaving like the Accountant General of the Federal Government and to exercise her role in line with the constitution. Therefore, we call for the separation of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation and that of the Accountant General of the FGN”.

On the political impasse between Wike and Governor Fubura in River State, The forum restated its stand with the Governor of Rivers State and stated that it would engage the NWC the party to revisit the congress to correct the anomaly and allow Governor Siminalayi Fubara to take his rightful leadership position of the party in the state.

About the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State, the governors condemned alleged pronouncements by the President to compromise the election in favour of his Party and alleged systematic intimidation of PDP supporters by the Nigeria Police and called on the Inspector General of Police to call his men to order.

The Governors noted with a sigh of relief the end of the #EndBadGovernance protests which it said, was edging to a major national crisis and saluted the dexterity of the Governors, especially of the PDP extraction in handling the situation in their respective States with maturity, thereby restraining hoodlums and other unscrupulous elements from hijacking the protests.

The forum however, commiserated with the families of those innocent souls that were lost and called on the Federal Government to ensure fair and speedy trial of those who were arrested.

It reiterated that peaceful protests are the inalienable rights of the citizens through which they vent their genuine grievances, lamenting that rather than undertake a review of macro-economic and social policies to give them a human face, the Federal Government has resorted to blackmail.

“We call on Mr. President to show statesmanship by restraining his officials from blame games, that make the sub-nationals look bad by mentioning piecemeal interventions that cannot solve the problem. We remain unshaken in our firm resolve to stand with the suffering Nigerian masses and to take all legitimate steps to ameliorate their plight”. The governors added.