PDP facing extinction, may not exist in 2027, says Bode George

Olabode George, former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) says the party could be on the verge of extinction and may not be able to compete in 2027 general election if nothing is done by the leaders to salvage the party

George said the main opposition party is in serious trouble due to selfish interests of few individuals who are bent on selling the party to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

George, stated this at a news conference to commemorate his 79th birthday on Thursday in Lagos on Thursday, noting that PDP members and leaders must use the forthcoming National Convention to rescue the party.

The elder statesman said that while the party leadership was trying its best to ensure all members had a sense of belonging, some selfish politicians were doing everything possible to thwart their efforts.

He called for a united PDP, adding that the party’s founding fathers who had gone to the world beyond would be crying in their graves because the party has become a shadow of itself due to the selfish interests of some members.

The PDP Board of Trustees, BoT, member described as disheartening and pitiable, a situation where some pretentious members were already working for the ruling APC in the build-up to the 2027 elections.

“As a loyal party man who lives, thinks, talks, breathes and defends PDP, I have never left this party since it was formed; so today gives me a great opportunity to deliberate on the future of our party.

“Even as elders of the party are preparing to meet on November 28 in Abuja to chart the way forward, I owe it a duty to declare openly that all is not well with our party. In fact, our party is derailing.

“This is unfortunate because the crisis in our party has further complicated the present tragedy in the socio-economic indices of our dear nation.

“I am raising the alarm today that our party is at the precipice of a dangerous looming crisis, if pending critical party issues are not urgently addressed.

“If the PDP must rescue Nigerians from the vicious grip of APC in 2027, this must be a major agenda during our NEC meeting in Abuja,” George said.

Expressing belief that PDP was the only party that could save Nigeria, George said that the party must be ready to seize the opportunity to move the country forward.

According to him, the party must not allow disloyal elements to continue to use the platform for their selfish interests, saying disloyalty is a very grave offence.

Share