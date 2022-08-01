PDP Crisis: Wike breaks silence on Atiku’s interview

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has broken silence on the recent interview of the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku had, in an interview on Arise TV last week Friday, suggested that he could not work amicably with the governor as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

The former vice president had said he chose someone with the qualities to be President.

According to him, “The person must have an appreciation of the deep rot which our country has been put into by the rudderless All Progressives Congress government; understands the great suffering that most of our people are going through and the urgency of relieving them of that suffering; understands the critical importance of economic growth and development to provide our young people with jobs, hope, and a pathway to wealth.”

He added: “But you must understand that it’s the prerogative of the candidate to pick his running mate, a running mate he believes he can work with amicably, and then also deliver the policies of the party, and also try to unify the country.”

Atiku, however, added that he would soon meet with the Rivers governor to resolve any lingering issues between them.

Speaking with reporters on Friday morning at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Wike accused Abubakar of lies and deceit in his recent interview with Arise News.

The governor, who just returned from Spain, said that the former vice president told many lies during his controversial interview.

He said: “I told my special adviser on Media that I am going to speak on issues. We know in this part of our world when lies are contorted, it becomes a fact.

“I have always believed when the left speaks, allow the right to also speak. We are not getting younger and as days pass we get older.”