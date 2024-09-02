PDP crises deepens, as disciplinary committee summons Wike

Indications have emerged that Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, will any moment, face the Tom Ikimi-led Peoples Democratic Party PDP, disciplinary committee, over allegations of anti-party activities.

BusinessDay gathered in Abuja on Monday, that the party has summoned Wike to appear before the disciplinary panel chaired by Tom Ikimi.

Ibrahim Abdullahi, the party’s deputy national publicity Secretary, also confirmed the development, while speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Monday.

Wike, the former Rivers State Governor and a Presidential aspirant in the 2023 general election has continued to romance with the APC-led government under President Bola Tinubu.

The FCT Minister who is currently at loggerheads with his successor in River state, Simi Fubara, is said to be working against the party’s interest, despite insisting that he remains a member of the party.

Abdullahi revealed that the FCT Minister was summoned via a letter to appear before the committee, which was put in place by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Abdullahi said the disciplinary committee’s invitation to Wike, followed several “ petition” with which the party is inundated which are against Wike and other party members bordering on the allegations of anti-party activities and sabotage of the party.

The PDP Chieftain also declared the FCT Minister has been making reckless comments, threatening other PDP serving Governors, which he said has the capacity of further weakening the party.

“The former Rivers State governor has been threatening serving PDP Governors, saying he will put fire in their states. This is unacceptable

“Three weeks ago, we put up two committees in place; of reconciliation and disciplinary, and Nyesom Wike is one of the persons to face the disciplinary committee, which is headed by elder statesman Chief Tom Ikimi.

“The disciplinary committee will look into issues of anti-party activities. “We’ve been receiving petitions regarding anti-party activities or sabotaging the party throughout the primary, leading to where we are now.

“These petitions against Wike and other party members have been aggregated and sent to the committee. “Some party members even felt that Wike shouldn’t have gotten to this level still as a member of the PDP and they have been writing to the leadership.”

“Wike should be able to manage his words carefully; that was a very disappointing remark.

“We weren’t expecting him to say that, and to be honest with you, we are not with him on that”, the PDP deputy national spokesperson said.