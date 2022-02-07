PCGN, US Consulate to World Pangolin Day conference in Epe

The Pangolin Conservation Guild of Nigeria (PCGN) in collaboration with the United States Consulate in Lagos will be holding an event as part of activities to mark the 2022 World Pangolin Day programme in Epe.

The conference which is scheduled to hold on February 19, 2022, at 10 am WAT with the theme ‘Community Action for the Conservation of Pangolins’ will have in attendance professionals working in conservation, researchers, scientists, and conservationists among others.

According to PCGN, the conference is an opportunity for pangolin enthusiasts, experts, and conservationists to come together in raising awareness about the mammal and their plight.

The keynote speakers for the event is Sahron Ikeazor, Minister of State for Environment and Aliyu Jauro, director-general, National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA)

Other speakers include; Professor Olajumoke Morenikeji, chair of PCGN; Jenny Foltz, dep. Public affairs officer, United State Consulate, Lagos; Ibrahim Goni, conservation-general, National Service Park, Kikiope Oluwarore, executive director, One Health Development Initiative among others.

The pangolin is the world’s most trafficked wild mammal and Nigeria has been identified as the hub from African pangolin smuggling to Asian markets.

The mammal is in high demand because it is believed to treat many ailments and diseases while serving as a delicacy in Africa and Asia.

The insatiable appetite for pangolin meat and parts has led scientists to believe that pangolin is being poached every five minutes, at an entirely unsustainable speed, resulting in pangolin species being listed as vulnerable, endangered, or critically-endangered on the IUCN Red List.

Globally, there are eight species of pangolins; four in Asia, and another four in Africa. The giant pangolin – manis gigantean; tree pangolin – manis tricuspis, and long-tailed pangolin – manis tetradactyla species are found in Nigeria.