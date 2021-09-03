Paxful launches savings solution to underpin wealth preservation

Paxful, the leading global peer-to-peer fintech platform, has announced Paxful Earn, a savings solution that will enable millions of Nigerians to earn a yield on Bitcoin.

The offering will launch first in Nigeria, via a partnership with Celsius, the global industry-leading cryptocurrency yield-earning platform. Starting today, all Paxful users in Nigeria can now accrue yield on the Bitcoin (BTC) within their digital accounts.

Paxful plans to open up the service to a handful of other countries in the following months. The company also expects to add Ethereum (ETH) and Tether (USDT) to Paxful Earn down the line.

Paxful Earn enables the company’s over 1.5 million Nigerian users to open an account where they can earn a yield on Bitcoin funds. Once users opt-in, they will see a new tab within their Paxful Wallet page. Users can then specify which funds they want to earn savings on – these funds will be transferred to an Earn Wallet so they can accrue yield. Users remaining funds will be available for usage on the Paxful platform.

Currently, Paxful Earn offers annual yields of 3.51% on Bitcoin – but this number has the potential to change based on market conditions. The accrual period starts every Friday at 05:00 UTC and it will be based on the participating user’s Earn Wallet balance. The accrual period ends every Friday at 04:59 UTC. Participating Paxful users will automatically receive their payout every Tuesday.

Ray Youssef, CEO, and co-founder of Paxful said: “It’s our bread and butter to build products that support the users who are driving mass crypto adoption. We are incredibly proud to bring this to our Nigerian users as we continue to support them on their journey to financial freedom. The Nigerian people have entrepreneurship in their DNA and I cannot wait to see how Paxful Earn enables even more wealth and opportunity for the country.”

Artur Schaback, COO and co-founder of Paxful, said: “Through Paxful Earn, we’re using Bitcoin as a means of wealth creation and preservation — something that is massively needed in emerging markets. At its core, Bitcoin was created for the masses, and we’re thrilled to offer a savings solution that delivers on that promise.”

“It’s great to see DeFi partners like Paxful advancing the Celsius mission of making blockchain-based finance more accessible by expanding to emerging markets and continuing to make a positive impact on people’s lives in even more places across the globe.” – Alex Mashinsky, CEO, Celsius Network

Founded in 2015 and completely bootstrapped since then, Paxful is headquartered in New York with offices in Estonia, the Philippines, and Russia. The team has doubled in size over the last 12 months, growing to over 400 people.