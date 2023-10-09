Patronise made-in-Nigeria products for safety, high quality – manufacturer urges citizens

Damilola Shittu, chief executive director of Dele Group, a manufacturer of medical devices and pharmaceutical products, in Ilorin, Kwara State, has enjoined Nigerians to support indigenous manufacturers by patronising products that are made-in-Nigeria.

Shittu, who stated this in an interview with BusinessDaySunday explained that, “We are responsible to produce quality and safe products for our customers. We have very competent regulatory agencies that are so close to us. They visit us anytime and can come to our doors step to enforce compliance and make sure that we deliver quality products.

“We produce best international standards and we can assure that Nigerians using or consuming our products are safe.”

He however, urged government to encourage local companies to export their products for Forex earning, reduce importation of finished goods into the country and grow the Nigerian economy.

According to him, manufacturers in Nigeria are constantly lending helping hand to government in terms of employment generation and improving the economy.

Speaking on challenges confronting industrialists in the country; Shittu identified inflation, foreign exchange, monetary policy, insecurity, saying that “local manufacturers have high cost of production. We have been trying hard to see what we can do in order to bring down the cost and keep stakeholders happy, but unfortunately, our country is faced with a lot of problems. So, we want government to implement business-friendly policies that will favour economic environment.”