Passengers raise alarm over staircase safety at Abuja airport

Passengers who have passed through the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport (Domestic Terminal), Abuja, in recent times have raised alarm over the dangers posed by the iron staircase at the airport.

Passengers say that within the terminal, the iron staircase used by arriving passengers is becoming a looming danger and not good for modern airports.

“There was no consideration for elderly travellers, physically challenged persons, or other health-challenged persons who may not have the heart to climb and descend such stairs.

“May we please design alternatives such as escalators and lifts?” a passenger who would not want his name mentioned said.

A recent visit by BusinessDay to the terminal showed the unsafe state of the staircase.

There are installed escalators and lifts commissioned by Hadi Sirika, former minister of aviation.

Stakeholders say the sudden breakdown of the escalators and lifts is a major setback to the free movement of air travellers. They also describe it as a cause of serious inconvenience to the elderly and air travellers with disabilities.