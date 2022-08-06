Passengers disembark Ibom Air’s aircraft over technical fault

Passengers on Ibom Air’s flight from Abuja to Lagos on Saturday disembarked over a technical fault in the aircraft.

A statement signed by Aniekan Essienette, the general manager,

marketing and communication Ibom Air stated “We would like to bring to your attention the reason behind the disembarkation of our passengers at the Cargo Apron of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos.

“Ibom Air flight IAN 4157, the 10.30 am flight from Abuja to Lagos departed on time and landed normally at the international runway in Lagos, on schedule at 11.41 am.

“Upon taxiing off the runway, the pilots noticed an indication from the main wheels, suggesting a malfunction.”

He noted that accordance with company procedure, rather than taxi the full distance to the domestic terminal, the crew opted to turn off into the international cargo apron from where stairs and buses were positioned to disembark the passengers and take them to the domestic arrival hall.

“All 128 passengers on board were safely disembarked and transported to the arrival hall at MMA2, while our Engineers work on the fault.

“This statement is given to clear any ambiguity while expressing our regrets to our passengers for the inconvenience,”Essienette added.