Parthian Partners leverages technology to deliver superior finance services

Parthian Partners, Africa’s premier inter-dealer broker, is leveraging technology and intelligence to deliver superior services as well as promote sustainable partnerships, Oluseye Olusoga, group managing director/CEO said.

Parthian is a market leader in fixed income, structured finance, equities and financial integration. Its businesses cut across financial institutions, retail mass market, and corporates.

Olusoga noted at an interactive session in Lagos that the company which has operated for 10 years is licensed and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria and the FMDQ.

“We strive for perfection daily in all that we do to ensure our clients get the best service to achieve their goals. Our track record speaks for us,” he said.

Through excellent executions, he noted that the company has facilitated over N5 trillion of Federal Government bonds and treasury bills since 2013 and over $1.2 Eurobond transactions.

In 2021, the company became the first inter-dealer broker in Nigeria to issue and successfully redeem a N20 billion commercial paper on the FMDQ exchange.

According to him, the company promotes fixed income liquidity through display of prices on all Federal Government, state and corporate bonds, treasury bills, promissory notes and Eurobonds that investors would otherwise have to hold to maturity.

He said the company serves as a bridge between market players who would ordinarily be unable to face each other due to limited approvals.

“By this, we improve market liquidity and ensure the best execution, even as we also provide access to offshore investors through our strong global affiliations,” he said.

The group CEO said the company provides anonymity while executing large-ticket transactions so that the market doesn’t move against clients.

“We provide the best pricing for non-standard volumes (tranches) of Nigerian government securities (treasury bills and bonds),” he said.

“As a leading inter-dealer brokerage firm, we ride on our vast relationship and expertise to provide market intelligence and price discovery, facilitate trades between wholesale market participants, increase liquidity in OTC markets for off-the-run and illiquid debt instruments, bridge counterparty risk and match local and foreign trade interests,” Olusoga said.

Others who addressed the media included Ola Oladele, vice president, global market, Ahmed Olaitan Banu, chief strategist, Parthian Securities Limited, a subsidiary of Parthian Partners, and Ibilola Ashcroft, VP, products and operations, who spoke on i-invest.

i-invest is a flagship digital platform for financial services that gives customers access to investment opportunities from various financial service providers within one safe and secure platform.