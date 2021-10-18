Parallel congresses: Only exercises conducted by inaugurated committees are recognised – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said only State Congresses conducted by duly inaugurated Committees to elect State Officials are recognised by the party.

National Secretary, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoedehe said this in a statement at the State Congresses held on Saturday.

There are reports of the parallel conduct of the exercise, producing two sets of officers for the party in some states of the federation.

But the party’s acting national said, the purported “parallel” Congresses are futile activities and very strange to the party, its Constitution and the guidelines for the conduct of the State and other Congresses.

Akpanudoedehe said the APC leadership will not hesitate to take adequate and lawful measures against any person or interest sabotaging the collective Party’s interest and efforts to achieve peace and unity in the party.

“In adherence to internal democracy and the charge by the leader of our great party, President Muhammadu Buhari that the party be returned to the people, card-carrying party members came out enmasse to elect executives who will take charge of APC affairs across the states for the next four years.

“However, our attention has been drawn to reports of so-called and purported “parallel” Congresses. To borrow the phrase of one of our esteemed governors, such “parallel” Congresses are mere naming ceremonies.

“Where contestations exist, adequate conflict resolution measures have been put in place to address them. The party has Appeal committees for every Congress.

“Recall also that the Party has inaugurated the National Reconciliation Committee under the chairmanship of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, former Governor of Nasarawa state to reconcile all differences among stakeholders and party members,” the statement read in parts.