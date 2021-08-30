Paralex Logistics to unveil mobile app for tech-driven legal support services

Paralex Logistics Limited, an information, and communication technology (ICT) managed logistics company, is set to unveil its mobile app which offers users access to a wide range of services including communications and legal services from accredited lawyers and law firms.

The introduction of the company’s mobile app platform which encompasses its service portfolio to businesses and individuals across the country and beyond for optimal satisfaction and gains is slated for the 7th of September, 2021.

Zainab Akapo, deputy general manager, Paralex Logistics, revealed that the company leverages modern technology as a Paralegal and a logistics service platform, with a broad range of services which include Litigation, Logistics, Legal assistance, Bail bond, Virtual court, Webinar, and Cloud storage.

“The company’s litigation service on the mobile app provides a link for users to consult, engage and retain lawyers and law firms to handle their lawsuits across various jurisdictions and court hierarchy; while its logistic services involve pickup and delivery of legal documents, monitoring, and tracking of official approval requests, submissions and renewal of official documents regarding legal obligations,” she explained

She revealed that it will deploy its services in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja, and Kano in the first rollout exercise.

Through its legal assistance, Paralex Logistics mobile app has the authorization to be an out-source service platform for rendering non-core in-house facilities for law firms; while its bail bond offering involves the provision of surety for persons undergoing investigation that may lead to a criminal trial or those in a criminal trial.

“This is enabled because it is licensed by the High Courts in Lagos, while that of Abuja is in view, to render such services, depending on the complexity of the case,” she added.

Paralex Logistics ensures that individuals and corporate organizations have access to legal assistance, to get value for their money and enhance access to logistics of legal processes through the use of leading-edge ICT solutions for exceptional services in the industry in which it operates.

Also, there is a 10 percent discount for all subscribed users on all logistics orders.

Its unique features for logistics delivery include package security, real-time online tracking of parcel movement till the last mile by both sender and receiver, delivery alerts to the sender by email report and SMS, cashless and robustly secured payment system with debit/credit card, bank transfer or wallet.