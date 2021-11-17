Pantami, Ugwuanyi emerge top nominees at NTITA 2021

Isa Ali Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu state governor have emerged top nominees for Nigeria’s 2021 most profound digital leaders for Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards (NTITA).

Pantami’s 2021 nomination rides on his profile as a trailblazer in ICT policy drive and a force for Nigeria’s steady push in the digital economy. The minister was a top nominee in the 2020 NTITA and went on to clinch the coveted prize.

Enugu State is also leading the nomination list for Tech Innovation Hub of the Year (Mentoring & Capacity Building); and Emerging Leaders in Innovation/Tech Advisory (Public Sector) while its governor Ugwuanyi ranks ahead for the ICT Governor of the Year award.

The NTITA is Nigeria’s IT and Telecoms industry’s Oscars which has grown to become the benchmark for outstanding performances in the industry as well as a symbol of excellence that marks leadership, quality and innovation.

NTITA operates as a collaborative platform with stakeholders majorly the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) and the Africa Digital Economy Forum (ADEF). The event is powered by InstinctWave, Africa’s premium event and media specialist company which is also ISO certified.

Akin Naphtal, CEO of InstinctWave, said the 2021 edition scheduled to hold on Friday November 19th aims to recognize and celebrate Nigeria’s technology leadership, most promising innovations, companies and projects; and political leaders pushing the required willpower to foster the right environment for ICT to flourish.

“Enugu state has demonstrated strong focus on youth development and soft skill-building. It has one of the best strategic collaborative drives to provision digital infrastructure and services. In addition, it has a robust policy thrust for fostering entrepreneurs,” he said

Read also: Nigerian National Legacy Awards unveils recipients for Business Excellence awards

He added that Ugwuanyi’s consistent leverage of technology and strong ICT policy thrusts to rework the economic future of Enugu state has drawn much admiration, earning the southeastern state top spot in the national drive towards a digital economy, noting that without political willpower and innovation nothing significant can happen.

“The ADEF is proud to be associated with NTITA as a barometer to measure not just innovation but commitment to tech-growth by political leaders and other stakeholders,” said Olusola Teniola President, ADEF

Olusola mentioned that the nomination criteria focus on persons or organisations at the forefront of promoting regulation, standards or best practice, persons or organisations actively driving technological innovation, persons who have used their office to bear on advancing technology innovations, and persons who are instrumental in the success of an ICT organisation or business.

“NTITA has become the reference to measure growth and achievements in Nigeria’s most dynamic industry with impacts across all sectors,” said Ike Nnamani, President, ATCON said about the event.

He added that every year the categories are updated to reflect the latest market trends as well as increasing diversity in the industry.

“The new featured award categories allow us to recognize contributions from all parts of ICT sector; from communication service providers, solutions providers, banking, health, insurance, fintech, cloud, cyber security, digitization and consultancies,” he said.

This year’s award categories are Nigeria ICT Governor of the Year; Digital Leader of the Year; Public Sector ICT Woman of the Year; Public Sector ICT CEO of the Year; Broadband Oxygenator of the Year; Telecom CEO of the Year; ICT First Lady for 2021; Tech Innovation Hub of the Year (Mentoring & Capacity Building); Emerging Leaders in Innovation/Tech Advisory (Public Sector); Emerging ICT CEO for 2021; Most Innovative and ICT Focused State 2021; Most Innovative Operator 2021; and a host of other awards.