Pantami, Danbatta, Emefiele to headline forum on 5G implementation

Following the recent launch of the National Policy on 5G for Digital Economy by President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria is making efforts to strategically position itself to benefit immensely from the industry valued at $13.2 trillion by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

As such, industry stakeholders are set to discuss feasible frameworks that will drive faster implementation of the National Policy on the fifth-generation (5G) technology in Nigeria in order to spur socio-economic gains at the second edition of the Policy Implementation Assisted Forum (PAIFo).

This hybrid forum organized by Business Metrics Nigeria is tagged ‘ascertaining full readiness to make 5G work in Nigeria’ and is slated for Thursday, March 31st, 2022 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. It is private sector-led and looks to converge stakeholders across various sectors before 5G is eventually delivered to Nigerians.

Key stakeholders like Isa Ali Pantami, federal minister of communications and digital economy in Nigeria; Umar Garba Danbatta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); Godwin Emefiele, governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Kashifu Abdullahi, director general & CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), will set the tone for the discussion and also speak on crucial issues as it relates to 5G implementation in the county.

The event will feature keynote addresses, paper presentations, panel discussions, networking, Q&A sessions, and other activities.

Omobayo Azeez, lead executive, PIAFo and Managing Editor, Business Metrics Nigeria, said the socio-economic benefits of 5G is enormous and every serious country will not only be interested in deploying the network but to also try to get it right, adding that since Nigeria is leading other West African countries in the 5G race it must avoid mistakes.

“It is our aim that the forum would unearth a nexus of custom cases that will further make investment cases for 5G to power its coverage in Nigeria, while also ensuring that no stone is left unturned in terms of regulatory demands to establish and sustain the 5G ecosystem,” he said.

Azeez said expected participants include Mobile network Operators, vendors, data centers, Towers and Fibre companies, internet service providers (ISPs), Satellite operators, state government agencies, infrastructure companies, banks, manufacturers, advocacy groups, data protection, and cybersecurity firms and agencies, among others, adding that interested participants are advised to visit www.piafo.com.ng or www.piafo.org for more details.