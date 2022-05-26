Panic in Ondo as gunmen kill soldier, kidnap expatriate

There was panic on Wednesday in Owo ancient town, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo state as some unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers killed a Soldier and kidnapped an expatriate identified as Wali Duo who is said to be a construction contractor of a private company in the state.

BusinessDay gathered that the incident, which happened along Alafia junction in Owo, also claimed the live of the driver of the expatriate.

Findings revealed that the Expatriate alongside with his driver and a soldier guiding him were at the point of supervising the ongoing road construction when the incident happened.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the development saying that the incident happened on Wednesday.

According to her, “two gunmen attacked the Lebanese, killing the Soldier that was guiding him and also killed his driver. They also went away with him and his Hilux vehicle”.

When asked if the kidnappers have called to demand for ransom, Odunlami said, “No, we don’t have any information about that for now.”

As at the time of filing this report, it was learnt that the soldiers are on the trail of the kidnappers.