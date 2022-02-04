Pan-African global executive network set to accelerate career women growth

Committed to gender equality, economic empowerment, and building global partnerships, Trailblazer Femme, a pan-African global executive network is poised to propel forward, professional women of colour to accelerate career growth and have a positive impact in life.

Founded by Mofoluwaso Ilevbare, a confidence and peak performance coach and Bunmi Akinkugbe, a lifestyle and career coach, the team is providing mentorship, coaching, and community to help smart and ambitious women overcome limiting beliefs and supercharge their careers.

According to Ilevbare, data has shown that the countries led by female presidents managed the pandemic far better because women naturally demonstrate some of the critical skills needed. Women are setting a new standard of leadership but despite this, many are exiting the workplace – what is now known as ‘the pink pandemic’, a situation that needs to be managed.

“There’s a common belief that professional women are not visible, they don’t have fun, they are buried in work, slaving for other people’s companies, juggling the second shift at home, and find it difficult to fulfil their dreams in life. Hence, we started this initiative during the pandemic with a focus on professional women of colour because we were seeing the massive exodus of women from the workplace and especially the unique challenges of this minority group”

She noted that companies that are committed to giving equal opportunities to women at the C-suite level now face more challenges with retaining top employees and building inclusive workplaces.

“We invite smart and ambitious female professionals across the globe, business leaders and CEOs of companies that are committed to gender equality in boardrooms and acceleration of Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) in the organisations and the development of top talent women managers in your organisation.

“Whether stepping into a C-suite or board-level position, our thriving community, a well-stocked leadership, and lifestyle virtual library, executive coaching, and courses make a significant difference in your female leadership pipeline. We want corporate organisations to purchase annual membership packages and sponsor their outstanding female managers so they can strengthen their leadership pipeline.”

One of the co-founders Akinkugbe, noted that members benefit from monthly networking and power sessions where they exchange ideas, find accountability partners, and get gingered to accomplish their goals. With the expert fireside chats, thought leaders and subject matter experts come to expand capabilities.

“In our first year, we authored a book titled, ‘Living Boldly’ with transformational content from members of our community and organised two conferences with expert speakers. Our members secured bigger and better jobs, relocated, launched several impact projects and platforms. This year, we already kicked off by pairing our members with experienced thought leaders and coaches across the world to get them ready for their best year ever. We will also be initiating community impact initiatives for younger girls to increase economic empowerment and education.

“We will also launch our mobile app so that more users can have access to quality career development content and more coaching programmes for job seekers, those interested in changing careers, or making bigger career moves.”

On the impact of the initiative, Ilevbare stressed that the number of females in STEM is growing but still way below 25 per cent in areas of AI, Tech, and future skills.

Gender equality is a fundamental human right and every woman and girl deserves the right to dream beyond her current circumstances and contribute her God-given gifts and skills to the development of our nation and global economy.

While Akinkugbe noted that several research studies show that managers who proactively role model DEI in the workplace and promote well-being and flexibility, increase employee engagement and performance, leads to better business results and sustainability. Such employees are less stressed, happier at work, less likely to leave the organisations, and contribute positively to the communities they live