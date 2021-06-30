Palton Morgan taps BCL for construction of Skyvilla Apartments

Palton Morgan – a parent brand of Grenadines Homes and Oceanna has recently signed a contract with Business Contracting Limited (BCL) for the construction of Skyvilla, a Luxurious Apartments at Probyn, Ikoyi.

Nidal Turjman, Group Chief Operating Officer, Palton Morgan, said that the company’s vision of becoming the preferred Real Estate group in Africa is fully aligned with first-class projects that would meet the expectations of the market and unleash the economic potential of the country.

He added that the company is determined to reshape the skyline of Africa, hence they are constantly striving to create unique lifestyle options for their residents and investors.

“SKYVILLA Apartments offers a private enclave of contemporary residences that defines a style of living, elegance, and beauty, We are building lifestyle destinations and creating a new standard of luxury living.

To bring this exquisite property to life, we carefully selected the best architect, project management team and contractors to exceed the expectations of our customers”, Nidal said.

Roda Fadlallah, Managing Director, Business Contracting Limited (BCL) expressed his gratification at the opportunity to work with Palton Morgan on Skyvilla Project and also applauded the group for their diligent approach of the selection process:

“The application and documentation process were transparent and professionally done. I admire their impeccable human resources and great teamwork.”

Peter Raven, Director of Projects and Development at Palton Morgan Holdings, cited the group’s desire to be the best as the motivation for selecting only the best project managers and contracting companies for their projects.

“The Skyvilla project will be among the best things coming to the Nigerian Luxury Real Estate segment and will be a part of our customers’ success stories,” he said.