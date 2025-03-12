PalmPay and AfriGO have announced a strategic partnership that aims to deploy over 5 million AfriGO cards to Nigerians.

In a statement, the company disclosed that through this initiative, PalmPay and AfriGO are set to empower underserved communities, drive financial inclusion, and strengthen Nigeria’s digital economy.

AfriGO Card, powered by Afrigopay Financial Services Limited, a subsidiary of the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), is a homegrown payment solution designed to bolster financial sovereignty.

“PalmPay’s commitment to issuing 5 million AfriGO cards underscores its dedication to bridging the financial gap for the unbanked and underserved populations in Nigeria. The AfriGO card, built on EMVCo standards, ensures secure transactions with tokenization and contactless payment capabilities,” the statement said.

The statement added that for merchants, the AfriGO cards promise reduced transaction fees and instant settlement times, Consumers will enjoy a secure, affordable, and locally supported payment solution that enhances their daily financial interactions.

Chika Nwosu, managing director of PalmPay Nigeria expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “At PalmPay, we are committed to creating financial solutions that are not only innovative but also inclusive. Partnering with AfriGO allows us to deliver secure, cost-effective, and localized payment options that empower Nigerians and strengthen the digital economy. This is a milestone in our mission to redefine financial accessibility in Nigeria.”

Similarly, Ebehijie Momoh, managing director/CEO of Afrigopay Financial Services Limited (AFSL), highlighted the broader impact of the partnership: “Through this collaboration, AfriGO and PalmPay will provide enhanced access to digital payments—particularly in underserved areas—drive financial inclusion, and support the rapidly growing digital economy in Nigeria.”

“AfriGO cards will enable users to perform seamless transactions, including physical and online purchases, ATM withdrawals, money transfers, and cashless payments via Agent POS terminals. The AfriGO Instant Settlement service ensures that merchants and agents benefit from immediate transaction finalization, leading to greater efficiency, improved cash flow, and reduced risk,” Momoh said.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

