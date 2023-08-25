Palliatives: 60 wards in Yobe to receive 9000 bags of grains – Lawan

Over 60 wards in Yobe North Senatorial District will be receiving 9000 bags of grains on Saturday for the constituents as subsidy palliative from Ahmad Lawan, the former president of the 9th Senate.

According to Ezrel Tabiowo, the media adviser to Lawan, in a press statement on Thursday, the grains to be distributed include 6000 bags of rice and 3000 bags of millet while the beneficiaries are from the six local government areas of Yobe North, Bade, Nguru, Jakusko, Karasuwa, Yusufari and Machina LGAs.

Others include Muslim religious groups, Christian communities, and persons with disabilities.

According to him, the move is an intervention by Lawan, to complement the various efforts by both Yobe State and Federal Government, to ease the hardship being faced by the people of his senatorial district.

“The intervention will be undertaken by the Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan (SAIL) Empowerment Foundation across the 60 wards in Yobe North Senatorial District.

“The event which is scheduled for Saturday, will take place at Filin Katuzu, Gashua, Bade local government area of Yobe State,” he said.

According to statement, Lawan is also billed to officially handover a newly constructed Federal Science and Technical College, GASHUA to the Yobe State government, through the federal ministry of education.

The technical college is expected to carry out its first student enrolment later this year.