Palliative: Bauchi Gov Bala Constitutes Committee For Distribution

On Monday, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir constituted a committee for the distribution of palliative over the removal of fuel subsidies to the people of the State.

The governor announced this while briefing journalists shortly after a stakeholder meeting at the Government House; Bauchi said that the State Deputy Governor, Rt, will head the committee. Mohammed Auwal Jatau.

Bala, who said distribution of palliative would be commenced soon, said the distribution committee was set up to come up with the framework of assistance to beneficiaries, including payment of allowances to civil servants, payment of gratuities and pensions to retirees and pensioners, transportation, procurement of food and non-food items.

Read also FG N5bn palliative: Kwara Governor raises transparency bar, says N2bn already received

“We have set up a committee under the chairmanship of my Deputy with the Head of Service, Chief of Staff, representative of the Emir of Bauchi and other relevant Ministries and other stakeholders for the commencement of the implementation of the palliation programme of the Federal Government by states; everybody is aware that the Federal Government has given some money to states to ensure palliation is given to all the segments of the society as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy.

“As usual, the Committee will work with all the stakeholders, particularly our traditional institutions, to ensure transparency and justice in the distribution process.”

The governor assured the people of the state that his administration would initiate a sustainable palliative programme that would be sustained through the tenure of his administration to serve as a remedy for addressing emerging issues.