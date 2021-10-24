Pacific Comprehensive College tasks students on innovation, corporate integrity

The 2021 graduating students of the Pacific Comprehensive College in Akowonjo, Lagos, have been urged to cultivate innovative mindset, and to also protect its corporate integrity as they move into the more challenging society.

Delivering a speech at the 2021 valedictory service for 42 students in Lagos recently, Chioma Ogunsola, principal of the college, said it is imperative for the students to realise that they have the corporate integrity of the school to represent and protect at all times.

She urged the students to shun cultism, ignoble lifestyles, and also mindful of friends as they move into tertiary institutions.

According to her, students should keep friends that can challenge and influence them positively.

Remigius Omosowon, proprietor of Pacific Comprehensive College, described graduation as a momentous event that marks the parting of ways for a group of young boys and girls who have been together for three to six years.

Omosowon , who gave the students tips on how to excel in their chosen careers, said the occasion is a milestone that marks the end of a chapter and opens the doors for the start of another phase.

On his part, Bankole Fagbohungbe, a professor from the Department of Psychology, University of Lagos, said the college had equipped the 42 students to face their next task.

Fagbohungbe, who was the guest speaker, warned the students not to join cults, internet scammers or engage in crime.

He urged them not to derail their ambition in the university as the college has equipped them to achieve success.

He said that Pacific College as one of the best in the country, which has produced graduates that are making waves in Nigeria and abroad.

Omosowon said that the students have been equipped with success tools that will enable them to take on the world.

He described the years spent in secondary school as the most important foundational stage in preparation for professional life or career for every student.

“Not being afraid of failure helps in cultivating the innovators’ mindset. I want to charge you to cultivate the innovators’ mindset in all that you do. This means that you must develop the skill to create something new and better from existing situations by thinking out new ways of doing them,” Omosowon said.

Emeka Oguamanam, who emerged as the best overall graduating student, also won prizes for best Science and English Language student.