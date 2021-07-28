PACAC moves to combat bribery, extortion of citizens, others

Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has sought effective collaboration between citizens and government, particularly law enforcement and anti-graft agencies to address the curb the menace of ‘retail’ corruption otherwise known as petty corruption.

The Committee explains that retail corruption is encountered by ordinary Nigerians when trying to access services they are entitled to, or going about their normal businesses and include; extortion, bribery, nepotism, graft among others.

Professor Sadiq Radda, Executive Secretary, PACAC, speaking at a One-day Virtual Stakeholders Dialogue on ‘Effective and Sustainable Strategies for Curbing Retail Corruption’ on Tuesday regrets that the masses are often extorted by government institutions when they are trying to access their rights, and are made to pay for the services such as but not much is being done to address the menace.

Radda said much attention is focused on grand corruption which mainly affects high-ranking officials and huge amount of funds. He pointed out that the fight against corruption in Nigeria cannot be complete without tackling retail corruption.

The executive Secretary opined that this form of corruption can be addressed by deploying technology to reduce interpersonal interaction between service providers and citizens.

He also urged citizens to citizens to be law-abiding and respect procedures so that they are not vulnerable to extortion.

Also speaking, Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari, said sensitising and engaging citizens is key to curbing this form of corruption.

Kwari, who was represented by his advisor Ashley Emenike, assured of parliamentarians support to addressing all forms of corruption in the country with effective legislation. In his keynote speech, the chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and Related Offences Commission, ICPC, Professor Bolaji Owasonye retail corruption is prevalent, widespread and has become a social norm in the country due to its neglect.

The chairman who was represented by Dr. Grace Chinda, a member of, ICPC board also informed that the erosion of values in the society is a root cause of corruption which needs to be restored.