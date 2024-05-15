PAC Capital recognized as best transaction advisory firm Nigeria 2024

International Business Magazine has recognised PAC Capital Limited, the investment banking arm of PanAfrican Capital Holdings, as the ‘Best Transaction Advisory Firm Nigeria 2024’.

The company, in a statement, said the recognition underscores its commitment to excellence and its unparalleled expertise in providing top-notch financial advisory services across diverse sectors.

It added that PAC Capital Limited has consistently demonstrated its proficiency in successful fund raising and financial advisory services, with a remarkable track record spanning various industries including Aviation, Financial Services, Telecommunications, Power & Energy, Oil & Gas, Agro-Allied, and Hospitality, among others. The company’s comprehensive advisory services cater to a diverse clientele comprising financial institutions, corporations, individual and institutional investors, as well as government agencies.

Commenting on the recognition, Humphrey Oriakhi, the Managing Director of PAC Capital Limited, in a statement expressed gratitude and pride in the team’s hard work and dedication.

“Receiving this award as the Best Transaction Advisory Firm is a testament to the unwavering commitment and expertise of our team at PAC Capital. We are honored to be recognized by the International Business Magazine for our contributions to the industry and our dedication to delivering exceptional financial advisory services to our clients across over 30 countries in Africa and the Caribbean.”