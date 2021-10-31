Ozconcert Launches ‘CONCERTOZ’ Nigeria’s First Online Events Marketplace

Ozconcert recently announced the launch of ‘CONCERTOZ’, the first online platform in Nigeria where performers, talents and service providers can be hired for events.

At the unveiling of the product on October 23rd, 2021, the company expressed enthusiasm at the new product and revealed that it will make entertainment accessible to everyone at a cost that would not break the bank.

While sharing insight on the company’s new product, the Chief Executive Officer, Agho Charles Osazee stated that CONCERTOZ was designed to help prospective service providers reach a wider audience and ease the stress of hiring service providers for event planners.

“Entertainment is everywhere in Nigeria and yet very hard and expensive to access with little or no option of entertainers. Don’t go through hell to surprise your loved ones or get entertained. With just a few clicks, you can have a party without leaving your house. Hire a service provider faster than you order a pizza,” he said.

Elvis Omorotionmwan, the company’s Head of Operation highlighted that the product “is meant to breach the gap between service providers and persons needing their service.”

He also said that the company has “carefully selected service providers who are skilled and experts in what they do. This is to ensure an excellent user experience and guarantee that we deliver good value for your money.”

Abel Odachukwu, Co-founder and Head, IT Department added, “Concertoz has been a project in its ideation state for some time now and we are glad to finally launch this product to the benefit of the general public. From the moment the idea was shared, we thought hard about the best ways to make the process from sign up, listing, and user hiring the creatives as easy as possible, and we successfully created Concertoz as a platform that is easy to use for everyone.”

Concertoz is the first online event marketplace in Nigeria where individuals and organizations can buy Instruments, hire instrumentalists, party planners, interior decors, MCs, comedians, musicians, caterers, makeup artists, photographers and all other necessities to host small- or large-scale events, parties and conferences.