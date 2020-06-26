OYSG partners NEMA to give relief to 300 flood disaster victims

The Oyo state government in collaboration with National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Thursday distributed relief materials to victims of the 2019 rainstorm and flood disaster in the Afijio local government area.

The relief materials distributed which included food items, beddings, and building materials were given to over 300 residents in the local government who lost properties and means of livelihood during the storm and flood disaster.

The distribution which was supervised by the state Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan, at the premises of Afijio local government council in Oyo town is in line with the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration’s commitment to the welfare and bring succor to Oyo state citizens.

The state’s second in command in his address said that the local government councils have been enjoined to constitute Local Emergency Management committees so that disaster management will be localised in order to ensure that the grassroots can promptly react to natural disasters.

Olaniyan further enjoined residents to ensure they do not engage in activities that can cause flood disasters stating that activities such as blockage of waterways with refuse, buildings, and inadequate drainage systems are human activities that can increase the chances of such disaster.

He appealed to them to embrace environmentally sustainable activities like planting trees and recycling of the waste in a way that saves our planet from adverse climate change and global warming.

The deputy governor urged affected residents to put the disasters in the past where it is and make necessary efforts to integrate into society because only a healthy mind can help in national development.

In their separate remarks, the Directors of the State Emergency Management Agency SEMA and the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, Lukman Arasi and Siaku Lugard respectively said that both agencies have been working hand in hand to ensure that disasters that are avertable are prevented to ensure the safety of lives and properties.

They however enjoined individuals to make the best use of the items given to them, be law-abiding, and take precautionary measures to prevent a flood.